Mapua rallies late to beat Lyceum for second straight victory

MAPUA fought back from seven points down in the last six minutes and hacked out a 62-59 win over Lyceum on Sunday in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Jeric Pido had 11 points and two rebounds, including the game-sealing freebies with 25.5 seconds left as the Cardinals fought back from a 53-46 deficit to nab back-to-back victories.

Warren Bonifacio had 10 points and 14 boards, Adrian Nocum got 10 points, six assists, and three rebounds, and Joaqui Garcia scored 10 points built from two treys in the victory.

From 55-all, Paolo Hernandez scored on a floater and a split from the line before Bonifacio's midrange jumper made it a five-point lead with 32.4 seconds left.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Mac Guadana's three kept Lyceum within striking distance in the last 27.4 ticks, but that only led to Pido icing the game on the line.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

It's a fresh second round start for Mapua after a brutal 0-8 start to the tournament.

Lyceum, meanwhile, saw its two-game win streak snapped to fall to 7-3.

Guadana shot three treys and wound up with 15 points, three rebounds, and three assists, as Omar Larupay got eight points and nine boards in the loss.

Watch Now

The scores:

Mapua 62 - Pido 11, Nocum 10, Bonifacio 10, Garcia 10, Hernandez 7, Mercado 4, Soriano 4, Cuenco 2, Parinas 2, Agustin 2, Salenga 0, Igliane 0, Lacap 0.

Lyceum 59 - Guadana 15, Larupay 8, Umali 7, Bravo 6, Cunanan 6, Barba 4, Navarro 4, Montano 4, Villegas 3, Valdez 2, Penafiel 0, Omandac 0.

Quarterscores: 12-18; 30-29; 42-48; 62-59.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.