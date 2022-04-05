Mapua keeps pace with leaders Letran, San Beda after win over Baste

MAPUA claimed its third straight victory in the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament, holding off San Sebastian, 65-59, on Tuesday at La Salle Greenhills.

Paolo Hernandez drained the big three with 1:39 left to stretch the lead to seven, 62-55, after the Cardinals nearly blew a 19-point third quarter lead, 47-28.

Warren Bonifacio carried Mapua with 16 points and 14 rebounds, while Brian Lacap chipped in 14 points, three assists and three boards.

Hernandez also contributed 12 points, eight rebounds, and four assists as Mapua moved up to join Letran and San Beda in first place on 3-0 (win-loss) cards.

"Masaya at very proud ako doon sa mga players ko na talagang hindi sumuko hanggang sa dulo," said coach Randy Alcantara.

"Alam naman natin na San Sebastian, 'yung lineup nila talagang malakas pero yung mga players ko talagang nakipagbakbakan hanggang dulo

Ichie Altamirano and JM Calma scored 10 each for San Sebastian, which dropped to 1-2.

The Scores:

MAPUA 65 - Bonifacio 16, Lacap 14, Hernandez 12, Nocum 8, Mercado 6, Pido 4, Agustin 2, Garcia 2, Milan 1, Sual 0.

SAN SEBASTIAN 59 - Calma 10, Altamirano 10, Calahat 8, Villapando 8, Sumoda 6, Dela Cruz 6, Cosari 6, Are 2, Shanoda 2, Felebrico 1, Una 0, Desoyo 0, Loristo 0, Abarquez 0, Re. Gabat 0.

Quarters: 7-12, 29-23, 53-41, 65-59.

