Mapua rallies past JRU for back-to-back wins

MAPUA staged a stunning fourth-quarter rally to stun Jose Rizal University, 59-56, and nab its second win in the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament Friday at La Salle Greenhills.

Paolo Hernandez keyed the Cardinals' 14-4 barrage to crawl back from a 49-43 deficit midway through the payoff period and take the 57-53 edge with 41.9 ticks left.

Marwin Dionisio kept the Heavy Bombers in the game with a booming three in the last 18.7 seconds, but Warren Bonifacio stretched the lead to three with a pair of charities with 8.7 ticks remaining.

JRU had one last chance to force overtime but Jason Celis muffed his three at the buzzer.

"Nakalusot na naman sa mahirap na game pero di sumuko ang players ko," said coach Randy Alcantara, praising the resolve of his young wards.

Hernandez poured 13 points and seven rebounds to guide Mapua to a 2-0 slate, while Bonifacio continued to be a double-double wonder with 12 points and 11 boards.

Toby Agustin also played solidly for the Cardinals with nine points and five boards, as Adrian Nocum had eight points, 10 rebounds, and two assists in the win.

JRU, on the other hand, sunk to a 0-2 record despite JL delos Santos' 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

The Scores:

MAPUA 59 -- Hernandez 13, Bonifacio 12, Agustin 9, Nocum 8, Lacap 8, Gamboa 4, Sual 3, Pido 2, Mercado 0, Garcia 0, Soriano 0, Asuncion 0.

JRU 56 -- Delos Santos 11, Agbong 10, Celis 8, Arenal 8, Dionisio 5, Jungco 4, Bongay 2, Aguilar 2, G. Gonzales 2, Macatangay 0, Guiab 2, C. Gonzales 0.

Quarters: 18-11, 29-21, 41-38, 59-56.

