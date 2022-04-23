Mapua deals San Beda first loss, clinches play-in spot

MAPUA sent a strong statement that it is indeed for real, inflicting San Beda's first loss with a 68-54 shocker on Saturday in the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament at La Salle Greenhills.

Paolo Hernandez came off the bench and poured 14 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, and two steals as the Cardinals nailed their third straight win to clinch a spot in the postseason.

Mapua rose to a 6-2 card and boosted its chances of reaching the elusive top two seats which comes with an automatic semifinal spot and a twice-to-beat advantage.

The Mapua Cardinals boost their bid for an outright semifinal spot.

PHOTO: NCAA

