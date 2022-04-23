Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Apr 23
    NCAA-MENS

    Mapua deals San Beda first loss, clinches play-in spot

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    Mapua improves to 6-2.
    PHOTO: NCAA

    MAPUA sent a strong statement that it is indeed for real, inflicting San Beda's first loss with a 68-54 shocker on Saturday in the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament at La Salle Greenhills.

    Paolo Hernandez came off the bench and poured 14 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, and two steals as the Cardinals nailed their third straight win to clinch a spot in the postseason.

    Mapua rose to a 6-2 card and boosted its chances of reaching the elusive top two seats which comes with an automatic semifinal spot and a twice-to-beat advantage.

    Mapua CardinalsThe Mapua Cardinals boost their bid for an outright semifinal spot.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Mapua improves to 6-2.
    PHOTO: NCAA

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again