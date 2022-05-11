Mapua coach dedicates trip to NCAA Finals to the late Amang Lopez

MAPUA coach Randy Alcantara was overcome with emotion after the Cardinals made it back to the NCAA Finals after a 31-year absence.

Alcantara was reduced to tears during his post-game presser after dedicating the team's 70-67 win over the San Beda Red Lions on Wednesday to the late Mapua athletic director Valeriano 'Amang' Lopez.

"Dine-dedicate namin ito kay Sir Amang Lopez. Dapat kasama namin siya ngayon," said Alcantara amid the shouting and celebration at the adjacent Mapua dugout.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Lopez was the long-time Mapua athletic director who passed away last January at the age of 95. He was the school's athletic head when the Cardinals won back-to-back titles in 1990 and 1991 - the last time Mapua reigned as NCAA champions.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.