Mapua coach dedicates trip to NCAA Finals to the late Amang Lopez

MAPUA coach Randy Alcantara was overcome with emotion after the Cardinals made it back to the NCAA Finals after a 31-year absence.
Alcantara was reduced to tears during his post-game presser after dedicating the team's 70-67 win over the San Beda Red Lions on Wednesday to the late Mapua athletic director Valeriano 'Amang' Lopez.
[See Mapua makes it back to NCAA Finals for first time since 1991]
"Dine-dedicate namin ito kay Sir Amang Lopez. Dapat kasama namin siya ngayon," said Alcantara amid the shouting and celebration at the adjacent Mapua dugout.
Lopez was the long-time Mapua athletic director who passed away last January at the age of 95. He was the school's athletic head when the Cardinals won back-to-back titles in 1990 and 1991 - the last time Mapua reigned as NCAA champions.
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.