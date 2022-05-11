Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Mapua coach dedicates trip to NCAA Finals to the late Amang Lopez

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    Randy Alcantara Mapua coach
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    MAPUA coach Randy Alcantara was overcome with emotion after the Cardinals made it back to the NCAA Finals after a 31-year absence.

    Alcantara was reduced to tears during his post-game presser after dedicating the team's 70-67 win over the San Beda Red Lions on Wednesday to the late Mapua athletic director Valeriano 'Amang' Lopez.

    "Dine-dedicate namin ito kay Sir Amang Lopez. Dapat kasama namin siya ngayon," said Alcantara amid the shouting and celebration at the adjacent Mapua dugout.

      Lopez was the long-time Mapua athletic director who passed away last January at the age of 95. He was the school's athletic head when the Cardinals won back-to-back titles in 1990 and 1991 - the last time Mapua reigned as NCAA champions.

