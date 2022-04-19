Mapua Cardinals grab solo third with rout of St. Benilde Blazers

MAPUA moved up to solo third place in the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament with an 84-65 blowout win over College of St. Benilde on Tuesday at La Salle Greenhills.

Mapua Cardinals on win streak

Brian Lacap powered the Cardinals to back-to-back wins, scoring 22 points on 4-of-8 shooting from deep, while making four rebounds, four steals, and two assists in a complete shooting showcase for the Intramuros crew and climb up to 5-2.

Paolo Hernandez added 17 points on 4-of-6 clip from threes, to go with seven boards, two assists, and two steals, while Adrian Nocum drained two treys for his 14 points and six rebounds.

Toby Agustin also collected nine points and eight boards as Mapua shot 12-of-33 from beyond the arc, using those hot hands to slowly build the 39-30 halftime lead before pulling away in the second half.

What made the victory more impressive was the Cardinals did it with Warren Bonifacio playing limited minutes due to foul woes and only finishing with four points and two rebounds.

St. Benilde stumbled to its second straight loss to fall to a 4-3 record.

Will Gozum shouldered the load for the Blazers with his 13-point, 14-rebound double-double, as Miggy Corteza scored 11 and AJ Benson added 10 points.

The scores:

Mapua 84 - Lacap 22, Hernandez 17, Nocum 14, Agustin 9, Gamboa 8, Pido 6, Mercado 4, Bonifacio 4, Asuncion 0, Salenga 0, Milan 0, Garcia 0, Soriano 0.

St. Benilde 65 - Gozum 13, Corteza 11, Benson 10, Carlos 8, Nayve 6, Davis 5, Marcos 4, Cullar 4, Lepalam 3, Flores 1, Mosqueda 0, Sangco 0, Publico 0, Lim 0.

Quarterscores: 19-19; 39-30; 62-47; 84-65.

