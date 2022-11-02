Mapua Cardinals sustain resurgence with rout of JRU Bombers

MAPUA kept its flickering Final Four hopes alive in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament with a 74-49 blowout of Jose Rizal University on Wednesday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Joaqui Garcia made the most of his extended minutes, unloading 11 of his 17 points in the second half when the Cardinals' defense held the Heavy Bombers to just 18 points.

Adrian Nocum added 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals as Mapua sustained an unbelievable turnaround with a third straight victory to climb to 5-9 (win-loss).

The Cardinals, who have now won five of their last six games, also got 10 points, four rebounds, and two dimes from Warren Bonifacio.

JRU, on the other hand, succumbed to its third consecutive defeat to fall to an even 5-5 record.

Jonathan Medina paced the Heavy Bombers with 15 points and five boards, while Marwin Dionisio had 12 points, seven rebounds, and two assists in the defeat.

The scores:

MAPUA 74 - Garcia 17, Nocum 12, Bonifacio 10, Mercado 7, Hernandez 7, Cuenco 5, Pido 5, Lacap 4, Agustin 3, Salenga 2, Soriano 2.

JRU 49 - Medina 15, Dionisio 12, Dela Rosa 8, Miranda 4, Arenal 2, Amores 2, Sy 2, Celis 2, Guiab 1, Delos Santos 1, Tan 0, De Jesus 0, Villarin 0, Abaoag 0.

Quarters: 21-16, 38-31, 53-40, 74-49.

