NCAA: Mapua Cardinals dominate Arellano for fifth win in a row

THE Mapua Cardinals extended their win streak to five after bringing down the Arellano Chiefs, 79-65, in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament at FilOil EcoOil Centre on Wednesday.

Warren Bonifacio put together a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds along with two assists in a game where the Cardinals led by as much as 25 points on the way to their seventh win in eight games.

JC Recto added 12 points, nine rebounds, and five assists for Mapua.

Arellano, which fell to 1-7 (win-loss), tried to mount a comeback in the second half, but couldn't bring down the gap to single digits.

Lars Sunga tallied 16 points, seven rebounds, and one assist while Danielle Mallari finished with 10 points and five rebounds for the Chiefs.

The scores:

Mapua 79 - Bonifacio 14, Recto 12, Dalisay 12, Escamis 9, Cuenco 8, Hernandez 6, Igliane 5, Rosillo 4, Bancale 3, Asuncion 3, Sabsalon 3, Fornis 0, Morenos 0

Arellano 65 - Sunga 16, Mallari 10, Talampas 8, Geronimo 7, Capulong 6, Valencia 5, Abastillas 5, Ongotan 2, Rosalin 2, Yanes 2, Tan 2, Dayrit 0, Villarente 0, Dela Cruz 0, Lustina 0

Quarterscores: 15-16, 15-27, 15-22, 20-14

