    Lyceum claims another major scalp in Letran to grab solo lead

    Pirates make it back-to-back wins against last season's finalists
    by from the wires
    3 hours ago
    Enoch Valdez Lyceum vs Letran
    Enoch Valdez was among two Pirates in double-digit scoring.
    PHOTO: GMA Sports

    LYCEUM of the Philippines University slew four-peat-seeking Letran, 70-69, to grab the solo lead with a pristine 2-0 record in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

    Lyceum vs Letran recap NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament

    It was the second big gun the Pirates brought down after shocking the College of St. Benilde Blazers, the runners-up a season back, 85-81, in Sunday’s inaugurals.

    The Knights fell to 0-2 and one of their worst starts in a long while.

    Shawn Umali showed the way for the Pirates with 15 points, while captain Enoch Valdez added 10 markers.

    Kurt Reyson led the Knights in a losing effort with 17 points.

      The scores:

      LPU 70- Umali 15, Valdez 10, Barba 9, Montano 7, Penafiel 7, Omandac 7, Villegas 5, Aviles 4, Bravo 4, Cunanan 2, Gaudana 0, Culanay 0, Moralejo 0, Versoza 0

      Letran 69- Reyson 17, Monje 13, Javillonar 10, Santos 8, Go 7, Ariar 6, Cuajao 4, Galvez 3, Tolentino 1, Guarino 0, Batallier 0, Fajardo 0

      Quarterscores: 21-18; 36-35; 52-51; 70-69

