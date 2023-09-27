Lyceum claims another major scalp in Letran to grab solo lead

LYCEUM of the Philippines University slew four-peat-seeking Letran, 70-69, to grab the solo lead with a pristine 2-0 record in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Lyceum vs Letran recap NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament

It was the second big gun the Pirates brought down after shocking the College of St. Benilde Blazers, the runners-up a season back, 85-81, in Sunday’s inaugurals.

The Knights fell to 0-2 and one of their worst starts in a long while.

Shawn Umali showed the way for the Pirates with 15 points, while captain Enoch Valdez added 10 markers.

Kurt Reyson led the Knights in a losing effort with 17 points.

The scores:

LPU 70- Umali 15, Valdez 10, Barba 9, Montano 7, Penafiel 7, Omandac 7, Villegas 5, Aviles 4, Bravo 4, Cunanan 2, Gaudana 0, Culanay 0, Moralejo 0, Versoza 0

Letran 69- Reyson 17, Monje 13, Javillonar 10, Santos 8, Go 7, Ariar 6, Cuajao 4, Galvez 3, Tolentino 1, Guarino 0, Batallier 0, Fajardo 0

Quarterscores: 21-18; 36-35; 52-51; 70-69

