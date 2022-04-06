Lyceum rallies past JRU for breakthrough win in NCAA Season 97

LYCEUM shook off its slow start and used a huge final push to come away with an 82-75 victory over Jose Rizal University on Wednesday for its first win in the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament at La Salle Greenhills.

Enoch Valdez starred for the Pirates with 21 points, 12 rebounds, and five steals as Mclaude Guadana got 14 points, three assists, and two boards for a 1-3 record.

Valdez, Guadana star for Lyceum

Valdez came alive and poured eight in the payoff period where Lyceum used a 10-2 charge to flip the game from a 73-72 deficit in the final 2:54 and earn the breakthrough victory in this campaign.

Yancy Remillascored 10 for the Pirates which fought back from an early 12-point hole, 24-12, to end the first frame.

"I'm so very happy because of yung pinakita ng mga players ko. And I'll give credit to them kasi they're the ones working hard sa practice," said coach Gilbert Malabanan.

Continue reading below ↓

"Hard work talaga nila when it comes to the game. Aggressive talaga sila and yun naman ang sinasabi ko sa kanila, na I want them to be aggressive offensively and defensively."

Jason Celis topped JRU with 24 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals, while JL Delos Santos had 14 points, six boards, five dimes, and a steal in the Heavy Bombers' fourth straight defeat.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The scores:

Lyceum 82 - Valdez 21, Guadana 14, Remulla 10, Larupay 9, Cunanan 6, Barba 6, Bravo 6, Guinto 4, Garro 3, Navarro 3, Umali 0.

JRU 75 - Celis 24, Delos Santos 14, Dionisio 14, Agbong 11, Macatangay 5, G. Gonzales 3, Jungco 2, Arenal 2, Aguilar 0, Bongay 0, Guiab 0.

Quarterscores: 12-24; 38-40; 61-61; 82-75.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.