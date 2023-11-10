Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Fri, Nov 10
    Lyceum Pirates outduel CSB Blazers in battle of Final Four-bound teams

    Pirates boost title credentials with impressive win over Blazers
    by Mark Villeza
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: GMA/ NCAA

    LYCEUM outduelled College of St. Benilde in a tight endgame, 84-81, to stretch its win streak to five in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament on Friday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

    Two big three-pointers from Jearlan Omandac and a split from the charity stripe by Enoch Valdez secured the win that enabled the Pirates to keep pace with league-leader Mapua at 11-2 (win-loss).

    READ: Escamis comes up clutch as Mapua survives EAC to stay on top

    Benilde dropped to 8-5.

    The Pirates took their first lead of the game on a three-pointer from Vince Cunanan, 43-41, but Will Gozum and Miguel Corteza answered with back-to-back baskets to wrest the lead back for Benilde at the half, 45-43.

    A back-and-fourth action in the third quarter between the two undefeated in the second round saw Benilde hold on to the lead, 64-59.

      Valdez led Lyceum with 15 points to go with six boards while John Bravo finished with 14 points, five rebounds, and one assist.

      Miguel Oczon tallied 19 points, even rebounds, and two assists for Benilde while Ray Carlos finished with 16 points, five rebounds, and two assists.

      The scores:

      Lyceum 84 - Valdez 15, Bravo 14, Barba 13, Umali 9, Omandac 9, Guadana 7, Penafiel 6, Cunanan 5, Versoza 2, Villegas 2, Montano 2, Fuentes 0

      CSB 81 - Oczon 19, Carlos 16, Gozum 13, Corteza 11, Nayve 7, Morales 7, Marcos 5, Arciaga 3, Turco 0, Mara 0, Marasigan 0, Cajucom 0, Jarque 0

      Quarterscores: 18-20; 43-45; 59-64; 84-81

