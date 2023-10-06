Lyceum Pirates overcome 24-point deficit to deny Arellano in OT

LYCEUM clawed its way back from the brink of defeat against upset-conscious Arellano, 89-77, in overtime on Friday to stay unscathed and atop the leaderboard in NCAA Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Pirates relied on their tenacious defense to dig themselves out of a 24-point grave, forcing extra time before stealing their fifth straight win.

“The boys never gave up,” said LPU coach Gilbert Malabanan, whose impressive start was reminiscent of the Intramuros-based school’s performance six years ago when it swept the elimination round in 18 games and zoomed straight to the finals.

Lyceum went to skipper Enoch Valdez, who dropped a season-high 26 points, and Mclaude Guadana, who had 20 points in regulation in helping LPU catch AU and force OT.

John Bravo took charge in extra time, where he scored eight of his 14 points there, including a couple of three-pointers that sparked that decisive 10-0 blitz.

But more than the individual offensive brilliance, Malabanan said it was defense that spelled the biggest difference.

“It was defense, nakita niyo naman,” he said.

Jearlan Omandac likewise delivered as he pinch-hit for veteran big man Shawn Umali, who fouled out as early as the third quarter. He finished with eight points.

It was a heartbreaking defeat for the Chiefs, who blew their chance at a first win of the season. They sputtered to their fourth defeat in row,

The scores:

First Game

LPU 89 - Valdez 26, Guadana 20, Bravo 14, Cunanan 10, Omandac 8, Penafiel 5, Villegas 3, Umali 2, Montano 1, Barba 0, Versoza 0, Aviles 0

AU 77 - Capulong 13, Mallari 11, Dayrit 10, Sunga 9, Talampas 8, Ongotan 7, Valencia 7, Yanes 6, Villarente 4, Geronimo 2, Abastillas 0, Antonio 0

Quarterscores: 15-21; 29-48; 49-57; 75-all (OT); 89-77

