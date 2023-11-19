Lyceum Pirates bludgeon Arellano, secure twice-to-beat incentive

LYCEUM routed Arellano U, 98-86, on Sunday to claim the last of the two Final Four twice-to-beat incentives in NCAA Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Pirates secured their 13th win in 17 outings to assure themselves of one of the top two seedings and the vital semifinal advantage that goes with it.

Benilde almost there

The College of St Benilde Blazers, meanwhile, flattened the Letran Knights, 72-54, yesterday and inched closer to joining the Pirates and league-leading Mapua (14-3) in the Final Four.

At 11-6, the Blazers assured themselves of at least a playoff for a semis berth which they can clinch with a win over also-ran EAC Generals on Wednesday.

Letran fell to 2-15.

Mclaude Guadana and John Barba fired 17 points apiece while Shawn Umali and Enoch Valdez chipped in 15 and 11 points, respectively, as the Pirates solidified their hold of second place with their 13th win in 17 games.

The Chiefs sank deeper into the abyss with a 2-15 mark.

LPU had actually claimed the second Final Four berth after surviving San Sebastian, 83-80, Friday. Now the Pirates are in even better position with a twice-to-beat edge in the Final Four.

AU showed some resistance in the first two quarters but went downhill from there after getting buried by an avalanache the Pirates unleashed started in the third quarter.

Lyceum plays San Beda in its final elimination round assignment.

The scores:

First game

Lyceum 98 - Guadana 17, Barba 17, Umali 15, Valdez 11, Bravo 9, Montano 6, Penafiel 6, Omandac 6, Villegas 5, Cunanan 3, Moralejo 3, Versoza 0, Aviles 0

Arellano 86 - Talampas 20, Capulong 17, Mallari 14, Sunga 12, Geronimo 6, Yanes 6, Camay 5, Lustina 2, Dela Cruz 2, Ongotan 2, Villerente 0, Dayrit 0, Tan 0, Rosalin 0

Quarterscores: 21-16; 51-44; 80-65; 98-86

Second game

CSB 72 - Corteza 13, Sangco 13, Oczon 12, Gozum 9, Nayve 8, Cajucom 5, Mara 4, Marcos 4, Carlos 2, Turco 2, Arciaga 0, Jarque 0, Davis 0, Marasigan 0

Letran 54 - Monje 18, Garupil 8, Cuajao 8, Javillonar 6, Batallier 5, Santos 4, Bojorcelo 3, Jumao-as 2, Bautista 0, Go 0, Ariar 0

Quarterscores: 15-15; 35-33; 59-48; 72-54

