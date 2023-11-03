Lyceum holds off late Mapua comeback for joint lead in NCAA Season 98

LYCEUM held off a late Mapua fightback, 86-82, for its third straight win in NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball at the FilOil EcoOil Arena on Friday.

Gyle Montaño led the Pirates to survival with a career-high 18 points and four rebounds — spoiling another career-high night from Mapua’s MVP contender Clint Escamis with 25 points.

The two league-leading squads now share a 9-3 (win-loss) record with six games left in the elimination round.

"Sabi ko nga sa kanila na we have a goal, and 'yung goal na 'yun ay makakamit namin kapag nananalo kami. Kailangan talaga naming paghirapan 'yun dahil hindi naman ibibigay lang sa'min ('yung mga panalo)," said Lyceum head coach Gilbert Malabanan.

"We don't look at the standings. We will keep on grinding and keep on working. 'Yung standings, nandyan lang 'yan. Ayokong tumingin kami sa standings tapos magpa-kumpyansa sila," he added.

Just as Lyceum looked poised to secure a comfortable win after leading by as much as 19, Escamis sparked a last-gasp comeback upon hitting two clutch threes and a steal to cut the lead to three, 85-82, with 30 seconds left.

But as emotions subsided after a late altercation involving Lyceum’s Shawn Umali and Mapua’s Ryle Rosillo, who was sent off with two technical fouls, the Pirates escaped with a four-point win to deal the Cardinals their second loss in three games.

Mapua and Lyceum split their season series at one apiece with identical four-point victories against each other.

The scores:

LPU (86) - Montano 18, Umali 17, Bravo 12, Cunanan 10, Villegas 8, Valdez 7, Guadana 6, Omandac 4, Penafiel 4, Barba 0, Aviles 0, Fuentes 0.

Mapua (82) - Escamis 25, Soriano 13, Cuenco 11, Rosilio 8, Dalisay 6, Recto 4, Bancale 4, Asuncion 2, Hernandez 0, Fornis 0.

Quarterscores: 20-26; 48-40; 69-57; 86-82

