    Louie Alas in the mix for San Beda head coaching spot?

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    Coach Louie Alas was thrice champion with Letran.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    ANOTHER former NCAA champion coach is on the list too, as a possible candidate for the coaching job at San Beda.

    Louie Alas is reportedly being considered to take over the basketball program of the Red Lions which took a hit recently following the team’s failure to reach the Final Four of the just concluded Season 97.

    Alas steered the Letran Knights to NCAA championships in 1998, 2003, and 2005.

    San Beda has yet to formally release a statement whether the school will retain head coach Boyet Fernandez, although SPIN.ph learned from sources his two-year deal with the Red Lions already expired at the end of the season.

    Along with Alas, another ex-Letran coach in Aldin Ayo was also mentioned as being eyed for the coaching spot.

    Louie AlasLouie Alas was dropped by Phoenix in 2020.

    Alas has stayed away from coaching since leaving the Phoenix Fuel Masters at the end of his three-year contract, but a person close to the veteran mentor mentioned Alas would be interested to handle one of local college basketball’s most successful programs.

    Although he’s already coached in the pro level and once served as national mentor, Alas is known for leaning towards teaching and developing young players.

    Among those who flourished under his watch include Kerby Raymundo, John Paul Pryor, Ronjay Enrile, Boyet Bautista, Aaron Aban, Bryan Faundo, Big Mac Andaya, his son Kevin Alas, Raymond Almazan, among others.

    And yes, Ayo was also a former player of him at Letran.

