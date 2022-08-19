Lost in La Salle, Miggy Corteza happy to land on his feet in CSB

LOST in the shuffle in La Salle, Miggy Corteza didn't take long to find a new home as he only crossed streets and landed in St. Benilde.

Miggy Corteza settled at St. Benilde

And although things didn't really pan out for him in his short time with the Green Archers, the Negros Occidental-born forward is happy to have found a new abode with the Blazers.

"I can say na CSB is my second home," he said. "When I transferred, coach Charles [Tiu] and coach TY [Tang] welcomed me with open arms and I'm very happy na nandito ako," he said.

Corteza was quick to repay that faith in NCAA Season 97, averaging 8.7 points and 5.5 rebounds to be among the main contributors for St. Benilde.

Unfortunately, it wasn't enough as the Final Four drought continued for the Taft side as they got the boot at the hands of Perpetual in the play-in tourney to miss out on a semifinal seat.

Still, getting that jolt of confidence is priceless with Corteza himself knowing that this wouldn't have been possible had he stayed put in La Salle.

"Personally, I can see the growth that I've been constantly showing myself. If I was still in La Salle, I wouldn’t be the player that I am," he said, while also stressing that he holds no ill will towards his former school.

"I have no bad blood with La Salle. I still support them. Lasalyano pa rin naman ako."

His focus, however, is all with St. Benilde as this upcoming NCAA Season 98, Corteza won't take no for an answer as he intends to help the Blazers make it as far as the semifinals.

For that to happen, though, the 6-foot-3 winger acknowledged that the players must first put in the work.

"Palaging sinasabi na we have to work hard to reach the Final Four pero we always like to take it one game at a time. Mahaba ang season and like coach Charles said, we have a long way to go," he said.

Corteza sure is backing up his words, as seen on St. Benilde's 86-78 win over Arellano on Wednesday in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup where he commandeered the team's third quarter pullaway and unfurled nine of his 14 points in the period.

But it's just a day in Corteza's life, saying, "Me personally, I have to step up to the plate as one of the veterans of the team. We have a long way to go and so much to improve on."

