Letran wishes Rhenz Abando well in move to Korea league

LETRAN is wishing Rhenz Abando well as he foregoes his final playing year in the NCAA to turn pro in Korea.

The school released a statement on Thursday evening, confirming the news while also hoping for the best for the NCAA Season 97 MVP and top rookie.

"As always, Letran is most grateful to Mr. Abando for playing well for the team, for winning both the Rookie of the Year and the MVP awards, for helping us keep the senior basketball championship in the 97th season of the NCAA," the school wrote.

"We remain committed to our vocation of forming our students and athletes according to the ideals of Deus, Patria, Letran, which we have confidently bequeathed Mr. Abando. Once a Letranite, always a Letranite! We pray for Mr. Abando and wish him well."

Abando signed with Anyang KGC in the Korean Basketball League (KBL), leaving Muralla for Korea after a solid showing with Gilas Pilipinas in the third window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers and the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup.

He is leaving a Knights squad which is looking to complete a three-peat this incoming NCAA Season 98 in the hands of Fran Yu and Brent Paraiso.

"We shall continue with our campaign, to prepare our team well for the incoming NCAA season, to always give our best, in sports and in life," the school said.

See FULL STATEMENT:

