Knights keep unbeaten slate, bundle out Heavy Bombers

LETRAN kept its unblemished record in Season 97 of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, whipping Jose Rizal University, 81-59, Saturday at the La Salle Greenhills gym.

Jeo Ambohot had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Brent Paraiso and Rhenz Abando had 12 each for the defending champions who improved to 7-0 overall and retained the top spot.

The Knights remain as the only unbeaten team this season following San Beda’s 68-54 loss to Mapua early in the day.

Despite their unbeaten mark, the Knights will still have their hands full in their final two outings in the eliminations as they face San Sebastian and long-time rival San Beda on the last day of the eliminations on April 29 at the FilOil Flying V Center.

The Heavy Bombers’ seventh loss in eight outings officially made them the first team to be eliminated this season.

Homer Macatangay and Jason Celis finished with 11 points each, but was held to a single point in the first half when the Knights raced to a 35-18 lead.

The scores

Letran (81) – Ambohot 14, Abando 12, Paraiso 12, Mina 9, Sangalang 7, Tolentino 7, Fajarito 6, Javillonar 6, Reyson 5, Ariar 2, Yu 1, Olivario 0, Caralipio 0, Guarino 0, Lantaya 0.

JRU (59) – Macatangay 11, Celis 11, Bongay 8, Aguilar 6, G. Gonzales 4, Guiab 4, Aguado 3, C. Gonzales 3, Agbong 3, Dionisio 2, Arenal 1, Jungco 1, Estrella 1, Dela Rama 1, Delos Santos 0.

Quarterscores: 12-6; 35-18; 59-39; 81-59.

