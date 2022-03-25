Letran begins quest for NCAA repeat vs host St. Benilde

LETRAN starts its campaign for back-to-back championships when it fires the opening salvo in the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament on Saturday against St. Benilde at La Salle Greenhills.

The Knights are unquestionably coming in as the favorites after last season's Finals MVP Fran Yu was joined by highly coveted transferees Rhenz Abando and Brent Paraiso in the long offseason break.

Pressure on Knights?

But coach Bonnie Tan is wary of the pressure being thrown his way as he tempers expectations for a Letran side which is still groping for form.

Meanwhile, the Blazers are determined to start afresh, not only as this year's hosts but due to the new faces leading the team in Will Gozum and coach Charles Tiu.

The clash between Letran and St. Benilde is set at 3:30 p.m., following the pre-taped opening ceremonies at 2:30 p.m.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In the other game, young teams San Beda and Lyceum open each other's campaigns at 7:05 p.m., both looking to draw first blood in this fever-pitch one-round elimination schedule.

Continue reading below ↓

James Canlas will still be the man of the hour for the Red Lions as he teams up with Red Cubs standouts Rhayyan Amsali and Justine Sanchez, while Renzo Navarro banners the Pirates together with Junior Pirates promotees John Barba and Mclaude Guadana.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.