Letran scratched from opening-day schedule due to health protocols

LETRAN will have to wait a little bit longer before it can make its debut in NCAA Season 98.

The league has adjusted the schedule of the Knights and instead, the defending champions will play its first game on Sept. 14, Wednesday, against Jose Rizal University.

Letran coach Bonnie Tan confirmed that four players have tested positive for COVID-19, placing the whole team under health and safety protocols.

The Knights were initially scheduled to open the festivities on Saturday against host Emilio Aguinaldo College.

Arellano will take Letran's place and will meet EAC in the curtain-raiser at 3:30 p.m.

Mapua and San Beda will still go as scheduled at 6 p.m. with the two teams facing off for the first time since the Final Four.

The Letran-EAC game has been rescheduled to the last playdate of the eliminations on Oct. 11, Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Finals rematch between Letran and Mapua has been moved to Sept. 27, Tuesday.

