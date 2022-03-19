Letran, San Beda still installed favorites for NCAA Season 97

TWO years have passed, but Letran and San Beda remain top of mind for most coaches as the NCAA Season 97 is fast approaching.

NCAA Season 97 contenders

The coaches were equivocal in their prediction of the Knights and the Red Lions still being among the teams to beat in this upcoming tourney.

Even the coaches for the aforementioned teams couldn't help but deflect the favorites tag to one another.

"Based on their recruitment, if you look at it, Letran did a good job in recruitment and I want to congratulate Letran for that. I'm sure, that Letran will be the team to beat," said San Beda coach Boyet Fernandez.

To which Letran mentor Bonnie Tan replied, "Maraming bago talaga but again, San Beda andiyan palagi."

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Letran and San Beda setting themselves apart shouldn't really come as a surprise.

Being the defending champions, the Knights have added bluechip studs like Rhenz Abando and Brent Paraiso to their camp to join forces with NCAA Season 95 Finals MVP Fran Yu.

Not to be outdone, the Red Lions are banking on their Red Cubs promotees spearheaded by Rhayyan Amsali and Yukien Andrada to partner with main man James Canlas.

St. Benilde coach Charles Tiu actually gave his two cents' worth noting, "Letran, they're the defending champions and their team is pretty strong. And San Beda, you can never take them out. I think out of the last decade-plus, dalawang beses lang ata silang di nag-champion. But those two teams, definitely."

Yet don't be fooled with this tournament being a two-team horserace as anything can really happen all the more thanks to the unpredictability presented by the single-round robin eliminations and the institution of play-in tournament welcoming the top six teams in the postseason.

Continue reading below ↓

Among those emerging to make big runs are Arellano, with Justin Arana leading the charge, as well as an intact Mapua team -- both of which are capable of springing surprises in this campaign.

More than anything, though, the coaches sees this season as an open field for everyone.

"I think everyone can be a contender," said Emilio Aguinaldo College coach Oliver Bunyi.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Mapua coach Randy Alcantara added, "Lahat naman ng teams galing sa two years na pahinga, so lahat nag-improve kahit na may nawala at nadagdag."

Lyceum coach Gilbert Malabanan said it best: "Every game is important kaya lahat ng teams are teams to beat. Kailangan mong manalo ng how many games kung kailangan. Every game is crucial kaya for me, lahat ng teams, team-to-beat."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.