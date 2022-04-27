NCAA expects big crowd as Letran-San Beda tickets go on sale

LETRAN and San Beda fans will have the chance to cheer for their respective teams anew as tickets go on sale for this Friday's much-awaited Finals rematch in the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament.

NCAA Management Committee (Mancom) chairman Dax Castellano of host St. Benilde announced the start of the ticket sale as the oldest collegiate league in the country opens its doors to fans at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

"We’re excited that we are welcoming the fans back at the venue this coming Friday," he said.

Fans who wish to watch must present a vaccination card and government issued IDs to be allowed entry.

Moreover, a full capacity crowd is expected for the NCAA's final elimination gameday.

Tickets are priced at P350 for ringside, P200 for lower box, and P200 for upper box.

Aside from the Letran-San Beda clash at 3 p.m., serving as the day's curtain raiser will be the game between Perpetual and Emilio Aguinaldo College at 12 p.m.

