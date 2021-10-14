WILL Rhenz Abando's stint with the San Juan Knights in Filbasket affect his eligibility to play for Letran in the NCAA?

The quick answer is no.

Many fans were curious if the move of the former University of Santo Tomas high-flyer will be detrimental to his ongoing collegiate career, especially as he has yet to see action for the Letran Knights.

Knights athletic director Fr. Vic Calvo clarified that Abando has completed his residency after being enrolled for two semesters in Letran, thus he is eligible to play in the new league.

"Wala nang problema," Calvo told Spin.ph.

NCAA rules stipulate that players undergoing residency must fulfill one academic year in their new school before they can be cleared to play.

The collegiate league now also allows varsity players to see action elsewhere, given that they secured clearances from their respective schools.

The new rule also covers semi-professional and professional tournaments, as long as players secure special guest licenses from the Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

Abando isn't the only NCAA player who will see action in Filbasket as he will team up with his fellow Letran forward Ato Ular, San Sebastian's JM Calma, and Mapua's Christian Bunag, Paolo Hernandez, Bryan Lacap, Arvin Gamboa, and Adrian Nocum in San Juan.

Varsity players enlisted in other teams include Jeo Ambohot (Letran) and Justin Arana (Arellano) for Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors; Letran's Paolo Javillonar for 7A Primus; Arellano's Rence Alcoriza and Guilmer dela Torre for Nueva Ecija Bespren; and Kenneth Villapando (San Sebastian), JP Maguliano (Emilio Aguinaldo College), Renzo Navarro, Alvin Baetiong, and Enoch Valdez (Lyceum) for Burlington EOG Sports.

