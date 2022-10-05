Letran overcomes tough San Sebastian stand to halt two-game slide

LETRAN finally got over its late-game funk to get back in the winning track in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament with a 77-69 win over a gritty San Sebastian side on Wednesday at the Filoil Ecooil Centre in San Juan.

The Knights led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter but, as was the case in losses to the San Beda Red Lions and the Lyceum Pirates, seemed to lose steam in the final stretch.

A late rally led by Raymart Escobido and Romel Calahat pushed the Stags to within three, 70-67, with 1:52 remaining the game following Escobido’s two free throws.

The Knights, however, found answers on a Louie Sangalang basket on the next play, before Fran Yu found a wide open Kurt Reyson for the dagger three-pointer that gave the Knights a 75-67 lead with 20 seconds remaining.

“Honestly, itong team namin ngayon medyo in-pain pa rin sa mga nangyari sa past few games namin, ang sinasabi ko lang kung 'yun na 'yung last game namin talagang matagal nang makakabawi,” Letran coach Bonnie Tan said.

"Pero dito sa NCAA, ang bilis ng opportunity para makabawi. So yun lang iniisip namin, maka-bounce back ngayon, have a good win and dun lang talaga mababawasan yung pain na naramdaman namin sa back to back losses.”

King Caralipio continued his solid play as he finished with 13 points and eight rebounds as the Knights welcomed Sangalang and Brent Paraiso back with a win after the two were suspended in their previous two games.

Sangalang tallied 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks while Paraiso added 10 – including two huge three-pointers in the fourth to keep the Stags at bay.

The Knights also got a lift from their bench as Rafael Go nailed all his five shots to finish with 11 points in 17 minutes while Yu filled the statsheet with nine points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Escobido topscored for the now 2-4 Stags with 18 points while Calahat added 17 points and seven rebounds.

The scores:

LETRAN 77 - Caralipio 13, Sangalang 11, Go 11, Paraiso 10, Monje 10, Yu 9, Reyson 5, Olivario 3, Tolentino 3, Santos 2, Bojorcelo 0, Ariar 0, Guarino 0.

SAN SEBASTIAN 69 - Escobido 18, Calahat 17, Desoyo 8, Villapando 7, Shanoda 7, Sumoda 5, Concha 3, Felebrico 2, Cosari 2, Altamirano 0, Aguilar 0, Una 0, Yambing 0.

Quarters: 14-17, 38-31, 58-44, 77-69.

