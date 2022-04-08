Letran outmuscles Mapua for fourth straight win

JEO Ambohot once again notched a double-double to anchor Letran to an 80-60 blasting of Mapua to stay on top of the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament Friday at La Salle Greenhills.

The senior forward led the Knights with his 16 points, 12 rebounds, and a block as they claimed their fourth straight win and remain undefeated this season.

Rhenz Abando also did damage with his 14 points, nine boards, two assists, and one steal, Brent Paraiso shot 2-of-6 from deep for his 10 points, five rebounds, and four dimes, and Paolo Javillonar got 10 points and five boards in the 20-point rout.

Letran's inside presence was just too overwhelming for Mapua, lording the boards, 56 to 35, that led to the Muralla side scoring 35 points in the paint.

This clinical assault down low allowed the Knights to slowly open up the game, taking a 15-point lead, 47-32, at the half as the spread grew to its highest at 27 in the fourth quarter.

Toby Agustin uncorked 14 points and four rebounds in Mapua's first loss in four games.

Warren Bonifacio struggled to keep up as he only had six points on 2-of-9 field goal shooting, on top of three boards as the Cardinals sorely missed his inside presence.

The Scores:

LETRAN 80 -- Ambohot 16, Abando 14, Paraiso 10, Javillonar 10, Caralipio 8, Fajarito 6, Mina 5, Reyson 5, Yu 3, Guarino 3, Olivario 0, Sangalang 0.

MAPUA 60 -- Agustin 14, Pido 9, Hernandez 8, Gamboa 6, Bonifacio 6, Garcia 6, Mercado 4, Lacap 3, Milan 2, Asuncion 2, Nocum 0, Salenga 0, Sual 0.

Quarters: 20-12, 47-32, 63-42, 80-60.

