Letran opens title defense vs St. Benilde in NCAA opening

LETRAN opens its long-awaited title-retention bid against host St. Benilde once the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament tips off this March 26 at La Salle Greenhills.

NCAA Season 97 opening

The Knights, still buoyed by Finals MVP Fran Yu, will have their hands full against a rejigged Blazers which will lean on Will Gozum and new coach Charles Tiu.

No question, the pressure is on Letran to nail back-to-back crowns after two years of inactivity but coach Bonnie Tan has kept his boys sharp, all the more with the additions of transferees Rhenz Abando and Brent Paraiso as well as a slew of bluechip recruits.

Also in action for the opening day double-header are the clash between Season 95 runner-up San Beda and a refreshed Lyceum squad.

Coach Boyet Fernandez is opening a new chapter for the Red Lions as the Mendiola crew parades their former Red Cubs standouts led by Rhayyan Amsali, Yukien Andrada, Justine Sanchez, and Tony Ynot.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Pirates are more or less the same with new coach Gilbert Malabanan banking on young stars Mclaude Guadana and John Barba for this season.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

All games, set on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, will be double-headers and will be held at the La Salle Greenhills Gym behind closed doors. The eliminations is expected to end by April 29.

Continue reading below ↓

Unlike in the past tourneys, a single-round robin format will be observed this year with the top two claiming twice-to-beat advantages and the playoffs extending to the top six.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.