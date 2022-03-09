Letran still seen as favorite as NCAA expands postseason to six teams

LETRAN will be hardpressed in its title-retention bid this NCAA Season 97 as the oldest collegiate league in the country opens shop anew this March 26 at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

NCAA Season 97 contenders

The Knights, who reigned supreme last Season 95, are certainly looked as the favorites in the seniors basketball tournament with Finals MVP Fran Yu and incoming forward Rhenz Abando leading the charge.

But its going to be a mad dash to the finish with a single-round robin elimination format to be observed this year -- meaning that every game indeed counts.

Unlike the other seasons, though, the top six teams will get to progress to the postseason with the top two teams earning a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals. The third to sixth-ranked teams will fight for the last two spots in the Final Four with no. 3 facing no. 6 and no. 4 meeting no. 5.

The last two teams standing will face off in a best-of-three championship series.

Like what was done in the hybrid NCAA Season 96, a pre-taped opening ceremony will also be shown on the league's broadcast partner GMA before the games begin.

The league is also looking at staging games at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan and the La Salle Greenhills Gym in Mandaluyong with all 10 teams seeing action at least twice or thrice per week.

