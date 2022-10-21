Letran Knights get back at Arellano to stretch win streak to five

LETRAN got its act together in the second half to get back at Arellano, 65-53, on Friday in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

King Caralipio sparked the Knights' fightback from a nine-point third-quarter deficit, 38-27, before rescuing his side late with a timely bucket in the last 1:27 that made it a 57-53 lead.

Brent Paraiso then secured a crucial steal that led to an easy layup before making a pair of free throws that iced the game, 61-53, in the last 57.1 ticks.

Caralipio collected 13 points and 13 rebounds while Paraiso scored all of his 10 points in the second half, to go with five boards, three assists, and three steals as the Knights stretched their win streak to five to climb up to 8-3.

Fran Yu also contributed to the defending champs' cause with his 12 points, six rebounds, five assists, and two steals as Letran atoned for its shock 72-69 defeat to Arellano last Sept. 18.

The Chiefs' downward spiral continued as they suffered their third straight defeat to fall to 4-6.

Cade Flores did his part in keeping Arellano fighting with his 15 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists, but his missed three in the final minute all but took the air out of the Chiefs.

The scores:

LETRAN 65 - Caralipio 13, Yu 12, Paraiso 10, Reyson 8, Javillonar 7, Sangalang 6, Santos 4, Monje 2, Olivario 2, Ariar 1, Tolentino 0, Go 0, Guarino 0.

ARELLANO 53 - Flores 15, Abastillas 8, Mallari 7, Doromal 6, Menina 5, Oliva 4, Oftana 3, Mantua 3, Sunga 2, Tolentino 0, Talampas 0.

Quarters: 14-15, 26-33, 43-39, 65-53.

