Letran faces host EAC, Mapua-San Beda joust set in NCAA opener

LETRAN begins its bid for a three-peat against host Emilio Aguinaldo College on Saturday when the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament opens at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Knights, still reeling from the departures of MVP Rhenz Abando and Mythical Team member Jeo Ambohot, will rely on old reliables Fran Yu and Brent Paraiso as they raise the curtain at 3:30 p.m.

But it's shaping up to be a more difficult path compared to their run of perfection the last time out, with the Generals, bannered by upstart center Allen Liwag, getting the first crack after the 11 a.m. opening ceremony.

Runner-up Mapua, on the other hand, takes on new-look San Beda at 6 p.m.

The Cardinals are hungry to win it all this year with Warren Bonifacio and Paolo Hernandez out for revenge.

James Kwekuteye, meanwhile, wants a fitting sendoff in his final year with the Red Lions as coach Yuri Escueta begins his first season at the helm.

Action erturns to the NCAA's home at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Sunday with Perpetual and Jose Rizal University locking horns at 12 p.m., followed by St. Benilde and Lyceum at 3 p.m.

San Sebastian and Arellano play their first games against each other on Tuesday at 12 p.m..

Games will be held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with the double-headers tipping off at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

St. Benilde, bannered by Will Gozum, will seek revenge against a Perpetual team which ousted it last season's Final Four chase when they face off on Sept. 20.

Letran and San Beda also renew their rivalry on Sept 30.

Darrell Shane Menina, now with Arellano, faces his old Mapua side on Oct. 2.

Letran also meets Perpetual in the second Final Four rematch on Oct. 8, before having a Finals rematch against Mapua on Oct. 11.

The league will hold an All-Star Game on Oct. 14.

