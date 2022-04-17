Fran Yu's clutch jumper helps Letran overcome gritty Lyceum stand

DEFENDING champion Letran bucked a sloppy first half to remain unscathed in the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament with an 80-77 escape from Lyceum this Easter Sunday at La Salle Greenhills.

Fran Yu drained the dagger jumper off the glass with 22.0 seconds left before pulling off the steal on Renzo Navarro at the buzzer that secured the Knights' fifth win in as many starts in the league restart.

Abando leaves it late

Rhenz Abando scored 12 of his 14 points in the final two quarters. He also had five rebounds and one block to tow Letran to the victory.

Jeo Ambohot continued his stellar season with his 13 points, 13 boards, five blocks, and two assists, Yu got nine points, seven assists, and five rebounds, and Brent Paraiso went a perfect 3-of-3 from deep for his nine points, three dimes, and two rebounds.

Letran had to recover from an error-prone first half where it committed 15 turnovers and had to fight back from a 46-36 deficit late in the second quarter.

The Knights were still behind entering the fourth period, 65-62, before staging a 12-4 run to start the final frame to grab the 74-69 lead in the last 4:03.

Paraiso and Navarro traded big threes in the final two minutes to make a game of it at 78-75, and Letran remained under threat as John Barba's undergoal stab got Lyceum within one, 78-77, in the last 37.5 seconds.

But Yu came through in the end, before Matt Bravo went short on his three that led to Ambohot's split from the line icing the game.

Barba had his best game in his rookie season in this loss with his 20 points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals to lead Lyceum.

Omar Larupay also got a career-best 19 points, to go with his 11 boards, four assists, two steals, and two blocks, and Navarro had 10 points in the loss.

Lyceum absorbed its second straight loss to remain in the cellar at 1-5.

The scores:

LETRAN 80 - Abando 14, Ambohot 13, Yu 9, Paraiso 9, Fajarito 7, Reyson 7, Mina 6, Olivario 5, Caralipio 5, Javillonar 5, Ariar 0.

LYCEUM 77 - Barba 20, Larupay 19, Navarro 10, Valdez 9, Cunanan 6, Remulla 5, Garro 3, Guadana 2, Umali 2, Bravo 1, Guinto 0, Gaviola 0.

Quarters: 20-24, 39-46, 62-65, 80-77.

