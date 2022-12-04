Letran the heavy favorite as title clash against St. Benilde begins

LETRAN and College of St. Benilde begin their showdown in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball on Sunday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The match starts at 3 p.m.

Things to know.

HEAVY FAVORITES

Despite coming in as the No. 2 seed, Letran is still the overwhelming favorites in the best-of-three series.

The boys of coach Bonnie Tan are gunning for a three-peat as the Blazers enter their first finals in 20 years.

Eyes will be on Fran Yu, a former Finals MVP, and veteran Brent Paraiso in this highly-anticipated Game One.

PRESSURE ON GOZUM

Will Gozum is no stranger to title matches, being part of the University of the Philippines team that reached the UAAP championship in 2018.

The difference is he only played a grand total of five minutes there, while with St. Benilde he is the main man on both offense and defense.

Gozum, the MVP frontrunner, is averaging of 17.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 blocks.

CLOG THE LANE

Letran hopes Louie Sangalang and Pao Javillonar would be at their best behavior if they want this to be a competitive series.

With emotions expected to be on a high, the two rugged forwards must keep their emotions in check and understand how much their worth is for the Knights.

If they do, then expect the Blazers to be just as frustrated much like how they did in their two elimination matchups, both won by Letran.

ON TARGET

Letran boasts the best three-point percentage this season, making 31.3-percent of their shots thanks to Yu, Paraiso, and Kurt Reyson.

But St. Benilde could be as deadly from deep with Migs Oczon.