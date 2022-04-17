Kwekuteye shows way as San Beda rips Arellano to go 5-0

SAN Beda saw an early 22-point lead cut in half but used a big rally to blow out Arellano, 82-68, on Sunday in the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament at La Salle Greenhills.

James Kwekuteye led with 14 points, four rebounds, and one steal as he put the Red Lions ahead by 22, 63-41, with a tough layup at the 4:37 mark of the third frame.

But the Chiefs refused to back down, slicing the lead to just 11, 70-59, after a Troy Valencia three-point play with 7:14 remaining.

San Beda, though, would respond with a 12-5 charge to bring the lead back to 22, 82-64, after a Damie Cuntapay three in the last 1:45.

Red Lions unbeaten

Gab Cometa led the youth brigade with 11 points, Ralph Penuela got nine points, four assists, two boards, and two steals, and Tony Ynot also scored nine.

The Red Lions improved to 5-0 to stay at the top of the standings through the midway point of the eliminations.

"This is a very young team. Kulang pa yung preparasyon, but we always follow the protocols of the NCAA, make use of the time we have together, and hopefully, improve," said coach Boyet Fernandez.

Axel Doromal led Arellano with 16 points on 2-of-4 shooting from deep, to go with three rebounds and three assists, as Gelo Sablan had 10 points and six boards in the loss.

Justin Arana was held to just seven points and 13 rebounds, committing seven turnovers as Arellano fell to a 2-4 card.

The scores:

San Beda 82 - Kwekuteye 14, Cometa 11, Penuela 9, Ynot 9, Bahio 8, Amsali 8, Sanchez 8, Cuntapay 6, Alfaro 4, Gallego 3, Visser 2, Villejo 0, Abuda 0, Andrada 0, Jopia 0.

Arellano 68 - Doromal 16, Sablan 10, Valencia 9, Cruz 8, Arana 7, Concepcion 7, Steinl 4, Sta. Ana 3, Abastillas 2, Caballero 2, Oliva 0.

Quarterscores: 17-15; 47-32; 66-52; 82-68.

