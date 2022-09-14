Tan, Yu laud Kurt Reyson for stepping up as Letran avoids first-day flop

FOR Kurt Reyson, his prayers were answered in Letran's first game in NCAA Season 98.

With the Knights in danger of losing their first game in their three-peat drive, the 5-foot-9 guard from Davao Occidental took it upon himself to shoot the gutsiest three of the game to force a deadlock at 89 and ultimately send the match against Jose Rizal University on Wednesday into overtime.

"Nagdarasal lang kami," admitted Reyson, who made sure that his team's crucial stop in the closing moments of the game won't go to waste.

"Nagulat na lang ako na nakuha ko yung bola. Di na ako nagdalawang isip, shinoot ko yung bola at nabiyayaan na na-shoot naman."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

Kurt Reyson shines in Letran's Season 98 debut.

Reyson and the Knights dedicated the win to a Letran priest who recently passed away.

"Namatayan kami ng pari, si Fr. Raffy [Quejada] Pumunta kami doon kanina at sabi namin sana makuha namin yung panalo dahil para sa kanya itong panalo na ito," said Reyson.

The win was definitely the cherry on top of the sundae for Reyson, who exploded for 31 points on 6-of-8 shooting from deep while also collecting five rebounds, five assists, and two steals to push the Knights to a 101-97 triumph over the Heavy Bombers.

And these kinds of games only bring smiles to the faces of coach Bonnie Tan and captain Fran Yu who are well aware of the capabilities of the shifty playmaker.

"Kurt Reyson played a good game. Wala na akong masabi sa bata," said the soft-spoken mentor. "For me, it's time for him to step up. Dati parati siyang na-overshadow ng ibang veterans."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Yu added, "Malaki ang tiwala ko sa kanya kasi third year na niya rin. Last year may [Rhenz] Abando na makukuhanan kami nang scoring, pero ngayon kailangan talaga may mag-step up. Buti nagpapakita na si Kurt. Aggressive siya kahit sa practice at yung mga tira niya, pina-practice talaga niya."

Reyson, though, needs no reminding of what's expected from him all the more as the 24-year-old is now looked at as one of the leaders for Letran.

"Ganoon talaga. Ang daming nawala sa amin na scorers kaya kailangan naming tulungan yung team," he said, while also staying true to the Knights' dedication to defense before looking for their shots.

"Unahin muna namin sa depensa dahil yung opensa darating naman. Kita naman ngayon na binigay naman sa amin yung panalo."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.