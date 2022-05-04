Why Perpetual star Kim Aurin missed do-or-die game vs St. Benilde

COLLEGE of St. Benilde got a huge break in its play-in against University of Perpetual Help as Altas' main man Kim Aurin was in sick bay for Wednesday's all-important game in the NCAA Season 97.

Kim Aurin injury update

Aurin got afflicted with chickenpox and was advised by doctors not to play in the do-or-die encounter at the FilOil Flying V in San Juan.

The pro-bound forward led the Altas with 16 points in their 59-52 victory over Arellano that set up their sudden-death encounter with the Blazers for the last berth in the Final Four.

Winner over the Blazers and Altad will take on the top seed reigning champion Letran Knights in the semis.

