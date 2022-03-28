Justin Arana ruled out for season due to partial ACL tear

JUSTIN Arana has been ruled out of NCAA Season 97.

The 6-foot-5 center suffered a partially torn ACL on his right knee and will unfortunately sit out the rest of the campaign for Arellano.

Chiefs coach Cholo Martin confirmed the news on Monday.

Arana went down at the 1:49 mark of the fourth quarter after a rebound play against Jesse Sumoda and had difficulty to get back on his own feet.

He was stretchered out of La Salle Greenhills as Arellano took the 65-63 victory over San Sebastian on Sunday.

Arana was a big part of that victory, finishing with 16 points and 15 rebounds before exiting the game.

The Chiefs were hoping to lean on Arana to make it to the postseason this year as they aim to replicate his averages of 13.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, and 1.4 assists that led to him winning the Rookie of the Year and the Defensive Player of the Year back in NCAA Season 95.

With Arana gone, Arellano will now bank on Gelo Sablan and Jordan Sta. Ana to continue the fight for the Legarda crew.

Things, however, won't get easier with the Chiefs facing defending champion Letran on Wednesday.

