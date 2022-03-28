Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Mar 28
    NCAA-MENS

    Justin Arana ruled out for season due to partial ACL tear

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    The Chiefs' worst fears come true.
    PHOTO: NCAA

    JUSTIN Arana has been ruled out of NCAA Season 97.

    The 6-foot-5 center suffered a partially torn ACL on his right knee and will unfortunately sit out the rest of the campaign for Arellano.

    Chiefs coach Cholo Martin confirmed the news on Monday.

    Arana went down at the 1:49 mark of the fourth quarter after a rebound play against Jesse Sumoda and had difficulty to get back on his own feet.

    He was stretchered out of La Salle Greenhills as Arellano took the 65-63 victory over San Sebastian on Sunday.

    Arana was a big part of that victory, finishing with 16 points and 15 rebounds before exiting the game.

    Justin AranaJustin Arana posts a double-double before exiting the game.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The Chiefs were hoping to lean on Arana to make it to the postseason this year as they aim to replicate his averages of 13.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, and 1.4 assists that led to him winning the Rookie of the Year and the Defensive Player of the Year back in NCAA Season 95.

      With Arana gone, Arellano will now bank on Gelo Sablan and Jordan Sta. Ana to continue the fight for the Legarda crew.

      Things, however, won't get easier with the Chiefs facing defending champion Letran on Wednesday.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      The Chiefs' worst fears come true.
      PHOTO: NCAA

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again