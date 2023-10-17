JRU survives 2OT thriller to deal Lyceum only its 3rd loss

THE Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers (5-3) survived the Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates (6-3) in two overtimes, 88-87, during the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament at FilOil EcoOil Centre on Tuesday.

JRU vs Lyceum NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball recap

With JRU down by a point, a floater from Jonathan Medina stunned the Pirates, 88-87, with 7.5 seconds remaining to pick up their fifth win in eight games, while dealing Lyceum its third straight loss after starting the season winning its first six games.

The Pirates trailed by six in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter but Enoch Valdez made two late-game and-one baskets to tie the ballgame, 71-all.

In overtime, Agem Miranda was fouled by Valdez from beyond the arch, sending him to the line for three free throws to allow the Heavy Bombers to trail by a point, 80-81.

A steal from JL delos Santos and a score gave JRU the hopes to cap off the overtime period with a win, 82-81 with 29.6 remaining, but John Bravo refused to lose as he sank one-for-two from the free throw line sending the game to a second overtime (the first in three years).

Joshua Guiab finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, and one assist for Jose Rizal University, while Miranda scored 14 points, one rebound, and three assists.

Valdez led the scoring for Lyceum with a double-double 24 points, 14 rebounds, and one assist, while Bravo scored 20 points and 10 rebounds.

The scores:

JRU 88- Guiab 18, Miranda 14, Dionisio 14, Sarmiento 8, Argente 8, Medina 6, delos Santos 5, Ramos 5, de Leon 4, Pabico 2, Sy 2, Arenal 1, Mosqueda 0, Barrera 0

LPU 87- Valdez 24, Bravo 20, Umali 9, Omandac 9, Villegas 8, Penafiel 8, Barba 7, Montano 1, Guadana 1, Cunanan 0, Aviles 0

Quarterscores: 12-17; 34-29; 52-45; 81-81 (OT); 92-92 (2OT); 88-87

