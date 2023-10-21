JRU shrugs off Gonzalez absence to end first round with rout of Arellano

JOSE Rizal University ended its NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament first-round campaign with a win over Arellano, 88-72, at FilOil EcoOil Centre on Saturday.

JRU vs Arellano NCAA Season 99 men's basketball recap

Despite the absence of head coach Louie Gonzalez, the Heavy Bombers took control of the game despite a 17-13 run of Arellano in the third quarter.

They opened the first quarter with a dominating 33-18 run, against the Chiefs who have only won one game this season, against defending champions Letran Knights.

Marwin Dionisio finished with 21 points, four rebounds, and three assists for Jose Rizal University, their sixth win in nine games. Agem Miranda, scored 15 points, five rebounds, and seven assists.

JRU outrebounded Arellano 39-38, and led by as many as 25 points in the game.

Danielle Mallari scored 15 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, while Jade Talampas registered 14 points, seven rebounds, and one assist in a losing cause for the Chiefs, who fell to 1-8.

The scores:

JRU 88- Dionisio 21, Miranda 15, Argente 15, Arenal 8, Guiab 6, Delos Santos 5, Sarmiento 5, Ramos 4, De Leon 4, Pabico 3, Medina 2, Sy 0, Dela Rosa 0, Barrera 0, Mosqueda 0

AU 72- Mallari 15, Talampas 14, Capulong 12, Geronimo 11, Rosalin 9, Ongotan 5, Abastillas 4, Villarente 2, Dayrit 0, Tan 0, Dela Cruz 0, Lustina 0

Quarterscores: 33-18, 18-21, 17-13, 19-21

