JRU hacks out tough OT win vs skidding Mapua

JOSE Rizal University once again gutted out a huge 67-64 overtime win over Mapua to keep its three-game win streak going Friday in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Marwin Dionisio poured four of his 15 points in the extra five minutes, including the freebies with 1:35 left that made it a 67-62 affair for the Heavy Bombers. He also grabbed five rebounds to hike his side's record to 3-2.

Joshua Guiab also played big with his 17-point, 10-rebound double-double to continue what has been an overachieving campaign for JRU.

"Talagang we really grinded it out," remarked coach Louie Gonzalez. "I don't want to sacrifice anything pero kailangan ko yung mga sitwasyon na ito to toughen up yung leaders ng team."

Agem Miranda added 13 points, four boards, and three assists, but failed to convert on the game-winning floater at the end of regulation.

Lucky for JRU, Mapua just can't convert when it mattered the most even after rallying back from a 60-52 hole with 4:17 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Adrian Nocum did tie the game at 60 with 11.6 seconds left, but failed to repeat as a hero in overtime as the Cardinals fumbled their numerous chances to steal the win, with Joaqui Garcia's three at the buzzer failing to find the bottom of the net.

It continued the slide for Mapua which now is at 1-5 after this fifth straight defeat.

Brian Lacap led the Cardinals with 13 points and six rebounds, as Warren Bonifacio had nine points and 13 boards in the loss.

Nocum shot a horrid 3-of-19 from the field as he only garnered eight points and 10 rebounds.

The Scores:

JRU 67 -- Guiab 17, Dionisio 15, Miranda 13, Sy 8, Gonzales 8, Amores 2, Celis 2, Medina 2, Delos Santos 0, Arenal 0, Dela Rosa 0, Villarin 0, Joson 0.

MAPUA 64 -- Lacap 13, Bonifacio 9, Nocum 8, Gamboa 7, Hernandez 6, Garcia 6, Pido 5, Agustin 5, Soriano 3, Salenga 2, Igliane 0, Parinas 0.

Quarters: 19-14, 36-36, 50-47, 60-60, 67-64.

