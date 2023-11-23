As JRU Bombers fall short, Gonzales left to regret wasted chances

By ANGELO JACINTO

JOSE Rizal University head coach Louie Gonzales was proud of the last-ditch effort of his boys to reach the NCAA Season 99 playoffs, but couldn't help but feel a tinge of regret over how this season turned out.

The Heavy Bombers saw their late rally fall short against the Mapua Cardinals, 77-74, dashing their hopes of a semis seat.

But it’s not really this one last loss that he regrets; it’s all the heartbreaks they had to endure in the coure of the season – games that could’ve really gone their way with a little bit of luck.

“Babalik pa rin tayo sa salitang sayang e. Tulad nga ng sinabi namin sa kanila, sayang pero hindi ito yung game na 'yun e,” he said.

“Yung mga close games namin, if we go back, those games, alam mo yun decided.. Halos lahat ng laro na yun puro three points kami natalo e.”

At 10-8, it was easily the best campaign for Gonzales at the helm of the Heavy Bombers. But it really could’ve been a lot better.

Five of those eight losses came in games decided by five points or less, and those heartbreakers came in games against teams that they were battling for the semis seats, like San Beda and St. Benilde.

In the games they were supposed to win, they fell flat – with bad losses to San Sebastian and Perpetual midway through the tournament also pulling them down.

But as much as those losses sting, Gonzales was mighty proud of how this team pulled together and fought to the bitter end.

“Yung depth kasi namin, we play as a team. Kung may superstar siguro yun yung best defender ko. Siguro yun yung kailangan na tignan namin,” he shared.

“I’m still proud of my boys kung papaano kami nag-stand ng ground ngayong season. We’re the shortest team pero sa 'kin ito yung pinakamagaling na team sa buong liga.”

JRU Bombers look ahead

Now it’s all about looking ahead for Gonzales.

While they’re gonna be losing JL Delos Santos to the pros and veteran Ry dela Rosa to graduation, the Heavy Bombers will be carrying a very good group with them to the centennial season.

Do-it-all wing Agem Miranda is still eligible for next season, while Gonzales also found gems in Guiab and Marwin Dionisio this season.

With that, plus a very good developmental team, things are still looking up for Gonzales.

“Talagang bright ang future nito. Yung program umaandar na e. We have talents right now dun sa farm team [Team B] namin and malaki ang magiging contribution sa magiging campaign namin. We make sure the brand stays pero patatagin namin.”

