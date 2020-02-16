THE future remains bright for San Beda as three Red Cubs have elected to stay put in Mendiola.

Rhayyan Amsali, Justine Sanchez and Tony Ynot have committed to the Red Lions and will be part of the team for the NCAA Season 96 basketball wars later this year.

"We are very happy with their decision to join the Red Lions team. They will surely add more depth to our team, which as you all know lost key players from last season," said team manager Jude Roque.

The three were part of the San Beda side which won the juniors title this past season.

Amsali averaged 16.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.6 steals this past season and was hailed as the Finals MVP.

The 6-foot-3 swingman is a member of the Gilas Youth team that saw action in the 2019 Fiba Under-19 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Sanchez posted 13.5 points, 8.2 boards, and 1.1 assists last year.

The 6-foot-5 forward is one of the most hardworking young guys in the Red Cubs crew and led to him being a part of the Mythical Team.

Ynot is a 5-foot-11 guard who burst into the scene when he showed his superb defensive skills against Jalen Green in the 2019 NBTC National Finals. He netted 12.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals last season for the Red Cubs.

The entry of the trio is a much needed shot in the arm for the Red Lions, which are looking to reclaim the championship after losing to Letran last year.

"They will add championship experience to our young roster, having won the NCAA high school title last year," said Roque.

It's just the good news that San Beda needs as it reels from the departure of top playmaker Evan Nelle to La Salle.

San Beda is banking on the leadership of Calvin Oftana and James Canlas, with the Boyet Fernandez-mentored squad earning a Final Four ticket in the 2019 Philippine Collegiate Champions League.