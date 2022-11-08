John Amores escorted out as NCAA officials weigh penalties

JOHN Amores had to be escorted back to the Jose Rizal University bus after running amok on Tuesday in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament.

Officials, teammates, and bouncers made sure that there won't be any further incidents after the rugged forward went on a rampage, forcing the game between JRU and St. Benilde to be abandoned with 3:22 left and the Blazers leading, 71-51.

NCAA Management Committee (Mancom) member Paul Supan of JRU instructed the Heavy Bombers utility to lock Amores up inside the Heavy Bombers dugout as game officials sorted out the mess for over an hour that led to the game being halted.

Coach Louie Gonzalez likewise refrained from issuing any statements on the matter.

The NCAA Mancom members, together with basketball commissioner Tonichi Pujante, were still deliberating on what penalties will be levied on Amores and the other proponents of the incident as of press time.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Amores blew his gasket and charged at the CSB bench, particularly Mark Sangco, before also throwing punches at Jimboy Pasturan and Taine Davis before shoving Migs Oczon.

"We're still investigating to put a complete picture sa nangyari," said Mancom representative Fr. Vic Calvo of Letran.