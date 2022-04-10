JM Calma scores 23 as San Sebastian beats Lyceum to snap two-game slide

SAN Sebastian stopped its two-game losing streak with an 83-71 win over Lyceum on Sunday in the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament at La Salle Greenhills.

JM Calma backed the Golden Stags' return to their winning ways with a career-high 23 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists as the Recto crew climbed up to a 2-3 record.

Rommel Calahat continued his standout showing for San Sebastian with 15 points, eight boards, and four assists, while Ken Villapando had 12 points and 14 rebounds, three steals, and one block to make up for the seven turnovers he committed in the game.

The Golden Stags clamped down on the Pirates in the second period to hold a 46-29 halftime lead, but San Sebastian's 25 turnovers allowed Lyceum to get back in the game at six, 68-62 within the last three minutes.

Calma shines for Stags

That was when Calma hit a big jumper before Villapando strung five straight points to make it an 80-69 lead in the final minute for the Golden Stags.

"Everybody stepped up. Doon ako natutuwa," said coach Egay Macaraya as San Sebastian avenged its heartbreaking 81-80 loss to San Beda two days back.

Omar Larupay led Lyceum with 14 points, 11 rebounds, two steals, and one block, while Enoch Valdez had 12 points, five boards, three dimes, and two steals.

The Pirates suffered their fourth loss in five games for ninth spot in the 10-team league.

The scores:

San Sebastian 83 - Calma 23, Calahat 15, Villapando 12, Sumoda 8, Una 8, Dela Cruz 5, Re. Gabat 4, Shanoda 4, Felebrico 2, Cosari 2, Desoyo 0, Abarquez 0.

Lyceum 71 - Larupay 14, Valdez 12, Navarro 11, Guinto 8, Bravo 7, Guadana 7, Remulla 4, Cunanan 2, Garro 2, Umali 2, Barba 2.

Quarterscores: 23-20; 46-29; 61-51; 83-71.

