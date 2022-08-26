Why 'kanto player' Jielo Razon declined other offers and stayed at Perpetual

NOT a lot of hoopers stay in their hometown to play for college.

But for Jielo Razon, staying at University of Perpetual Help is more than just staying home.

Jielo Razon on Perpetual beginnings

For him, remaining in Las Piñas means getting the opportunity of a lifetime as it gave him the chance to make it big after growing up from the slums.

"Siguro nga hindi ako nag-aaral kung hindi ako binigyan ng chance ng Perpetual," he said.

Now on his fourth year, the 5-foot-11 guard is counted on as one of the leaders for the Altas.

Razon sure has come a long way from being just another kanto player, showing that he has what it takes to compete among the best from his time in the Perpetual high school team up to the collegiate level, shunning offers from other schools to repay the faith given to him by the Altas.

Continue reading below ↓

"Malaki ang utang na loob ko sa kanila kasi parang nagbago yung buhay ko simula noong naglaro ako doon," he said. "Nabigyan ako ng chance ng Perpetual kaya grinab ko talaga at hindi ko sinayang kasi bihira lang yung mga ganoong chances sa mga batang katulad ko dati."

And the 23-year-old is thriving, leading Perpetual last season with his 14.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.4 steals as the Altas made an incredible run to the NCAA Season 97 Final Four before bowing to eventual champion Letran.

Watch Now

But Razon isn't done yet as he aspires for bigger goals this NCAA Season 98 all while exuding that leadership presence for his crew.

Just take him delivering the game-winner in Perpetual's 66-63 win over Emilio Aguinaldo College last July 27 in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup. Though he hasn't had the best of performances in that game, Razon took it upon himself to play the role of the hero and save his team when it needed him the most.

Continue reading below ↓

It's having this dog mentality which has made Razon the undisputed leader for the Altas, all while never forgetting the humble beginnings he came from to guide his younger peers in this upcoming campaign.

"Sinasabi ko yung mali nila kasi nangyari naman sa akin dati yun eh. So tinuturo ko lang kung paano yung mga adjustment na gagawin bilang isang bata na player," he said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

For Razon, the ultimate goal remains delivering the NCAA crown to Perpetual. Yet as grand as those dreams are, he knows that the Altas must first put in the work to achieve those accolades.

"One game at a time kami," he said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.