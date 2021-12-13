Gilbert Malabanan takes over as Jeff Perlas steps down as Lyceum coach

CITING the need to focus on his family, coach Jeff Perlas has made the tough decision to step down from his post as the Lyceum head coach.

The soft-spoken mentor bared to Spin.ph the development, all the more as the resumption of practices have already been given the green light by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

"It's a decision na pinagisipan ko ng matagal because of my mom's health issues. It's been tough for me and my family for the past couple of months and gusto ko lang na nandoon ako para sa kanila kapag kinailangan nila ako," he said on Monday.

Gilbert Malabanan: new Pirates coach

Replacing Perlas at the helm is deputy coach Gilbert Malabanan.

Malabanan, a second-round pick in the 2002 PBA Draft, spent three years in the league as he had stops in Ginebra and San Miguel.

He has been a part of the coaching staff of the Pirates since 2018, first as a part of Topex Robinson's staff and was retained when Perlas took over.

As for Perlas, it's an emotional farewell for him as he leaves Intramuros, which has been his home for the last seven years.

Unfortunately, more important matters require his attention and this partnership will have to abruptly end even before he gets a chance to coach the team on the court.

"I'm going to miss LPU, the players and coaches na naging second family ko na for the past seven years," he said.

"I know minsan lang ang ganitong opportunity na dadating, but the timing of the bubble and being with my mom who badly needs my presence, kailangan ko muna ipagpaliban yung coaching for the meantime."

Perlas is leaving Malabanan with a Lyceum squad brimming with potential, with high school standouts Mac Guadana, John Barba, and Matt Bravo leading the youth brigade for the Pirates.

