Jeff Egan pumps career-best 26 to snap Perpetual skid

JEFF Egan waxed hot with a career-best 26 points built from three triples as he carried Perpetual Help to an 87-70 win over Arellano Wednesday in the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball competition Wednesday at La Salle Greenhills.

It was a blazing night from the second-year forward as he shot 3-of-5 from downtown to go with four points, two assists, and two rebounds.

Egan had a huge hand in pushing the Altas ahead by halftime, 43-27, and was never really seriously threatened by the Chiefs.

His last three in the final 4:58 even gave Perpetual a 79-53 lead as it further stretched that lead up to as high as 28 points.

Jielo Razon also did his part with 14 points, four boards, and two dimes, Kim Aurin got 11 points, four blocks, and two boards, and Joey Barcuma had 10.

Rookie Mark Omega also did his share down low, hauling down 15 rebounds with his six points to snap a two-game losing skid and pull even at 2-2.

Justin Arana continued to soldier on from his sprained ACL and churned 14 points and 12 rebounds before exiting in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs suffered their third straight loss to fall to 1-3.

The Scores:

PERPETUAL 87 -- Egan 26, Razon 14, Aurin 11, Barcuma 10, Omega 6, Martel 6, Pagaran 4, Cuevas 3, Kawamura 3, Sevilla 2, Nunez 2, Abis 0, Boral 0, Movida 0.

ARELLANO 70 -- Arana 14, Cruz 12, Doromal 12, Caballero 12, Sta. Ana 7, Concepcion 4, Oliva 2, Abastillas 2, Steinl 2, Carandang 2, Sablan 1, Uri 0, Valencia 0.

Quarters: 20-17, 43-27, 66-47, 87-70.

