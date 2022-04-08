JB Bahio's last-gasp putback aids San Beda escape vs Baste

JB Bahio cleaned up Ralph Penuela's miss with 0.4 seconds to spare as San Beda scored a 61-60 escape over San Sebastian to remain undefeated in the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball tournament on Friday at La Salle Greenhills.

The biggest of Bahio's seven rebounds and four points kept the Red Lions at joint first with the Letran Knights at 4-0.

But only barely.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

James Canlas-Kwekuteye had a forgettable night on offense, shooting only 4-of-13 from the field but still managing to lead San Beda with 11 points, three boards, three steals, and one assist.

Peter Alfaro also chipped in 10 points and two boards, Franz Abuda got eight points, two rebounds, and two assists, and JV Gallego made both of his treys for his six points.

San Sebastian, however, stood its ground. The Stags forced San Beda to commit a turnover with 8.2 seconds left and Arjan dela Cruz found a cutting Rommel Calahat for the undergoal stab in the last 6.8 ticks.

Continue reading below ↓

JM Calma led the Golden Stags in the tough loss with a double-double of 12 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks, while Calahat got 10 points, six boards, and two assists in the loss which dropped their side to 1-3.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Scores:

SAN BEDA 61 - Kwekuteye 11, Alfaro 10, Abuda 8, Gallego 6, Andrada 5, Bahio 4, Amsali 4, Jopia 4, Visser 4, Villejo 3, Penuela 2, Sanchez 0, Cuntapay 0, Ynot 0.

SAN SEBASTIAN 60 - Calma 12, Calahat 10, Sumoda 8, Are 7, Villapando 6, Una 6, Dela Cruz 3, Altamirano 3, Shanoda 3, Felebrico 2, Desoyo 0, Loristo 0, Cosari 0.

Quarters: 12-15, 36-30, 45-45, 61-60.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.