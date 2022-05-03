James Kwekuteye yet to join San Beda practice due to ankle sprain

SAN Beda is keeping its fingers crossed that James Kwekuteye will be cleared to play in NCAA Season 97 Final Four on Sunday.

Red Lions team manager Jude Roque shared that the third-year guard has yet to join team practice after suffering an ankle sprain in Sunday's game against St. Benilde.

"He can't practice yet. We're hoping he can join the last couple of practices before the semis," Roque told Spin.ph.

Kwekuteye suffered the sprain with 1:13 left in the game as San Beda hacked out a 63-57 win over St. Benilde in the play-in tournament.

Before that, he was leading the Red Lions with 17 points and four rebounds, but no longer returned to the game after he was subbed out.

Kwekuteye averaged 14.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.0 assist in 24 minutes of action as he served as the leader for this young Mendiola crew.

San Beda desperately needs the 6-foot-2 guard's presence all the more as it will play No. 2 Mapua in the semifinals with a twice-to-win disadvantage starting on Sunday.

Coach Boyet Fernandez is hoping that the extended break would help Kwekuteye heal up from this.

"May ilang araw pa bago yung game. So we'll see in the next days kung kakayanin niya this Sunday."

