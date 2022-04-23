James Kwekuteye admits leading young Lions not an easy task

JAMES Kwekuteye is eager to lead, but admits being the big brother in the young San Beda squad isn’t an easy job.

"It's hard being the kuya cause sometimes they don't listen, they're makulit," the Kwekuteye said with a chuckle.

The 23-year-old guard stressed that he's not just a kuya off the court but also on it as he aims to lead by example for the redemption-seeking San Beda. "At the end of the day, they're gonna respect me cause I'm older than all of them. I just got to take charge and lead the team," he said.

Kwekuteye has anchoring the Red Lions with his 14.2 points on 31-percent shooting from deep, with 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.3 assists in 23 minutes of play as they cruised to a 6-0 start in this campaign.

He leads Rhayyan Amsali, Tony Ynot, Yukien Andrada, and Gab Cometa, rookies who have shown readiness to take bigger roles for the Lions.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

"I'm honestly proud of my guys. Everyone was new and each game we progress playing together, executing plays and learning to play with one another," he said.

"I think me, Ralph [Penuela], Franz Abuda, Damie [Cuntapay], JB Bahio, all of us, we have a lot on our plate. But we know that when we leave, they'll be in good hands with coach Boyet [Fernandez]. We're gonna prepare them and eventually theyre gonna learn from us and they will see what it takes to be a champion," he said, emphasizing on the long-term plans while not losing sight of the short-term goals this season.

"The job isn't done yet."

