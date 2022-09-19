Injured James Payosing eager to repay San Beda's patience

JAMES Payosing is grateful for San Beda's patience as he prepares for his debut with the Red Lions.

Listed as a reserve in NCAA Season 98 due to a fractured left hand, the 19-year-old vows to make up for it when he is cleared to play.

See Lyceum rallies from 15 down to shock San Beda

"It's a great pleasure at opportunity na kinuha po ako sa Red Lions at ibibigay ko lahat sa team kung anong meron nasa sa akin," said Payosing.

San Beda is confident the 6-foot-2 forward from Bislig City in Surigao del Sur will be a key player for the Lions in the future.

"He was one of the recruits we have for the Red Cubs and we're happy that he stayed with us sa Red Lions. He's an MVP in the leagues that he have played in and we have high hopes on what he can bring to the table for San Beda," said team manager Jude Roque.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

For Payosing, it's all a matter of staying in the grind and keeping himself ready.

"Ang laki ng pasasalamat ko sa mga taong sumusuporta at naniniwala sa akin kaya gusto ko lang suklian lahat ng iyon," he said.

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.