Ichie Altamirano posts season-best as San Sebastian nips Perpetual

SAN Sebastian outlasted Perpetual, 78-74, in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament on Friday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Raymart Escobido secured a crucial steal on Jef Egan and calmly sank two freebies in the final 2.4 seconds to secure the Golden Stags' seventh win of the season.

It also saved Ichie Altamirano's season-best 17-point performance on 3-of-9 clip from distance to go with nine rebounds, and four assists to push his side up to 7-9.

Altamirano grabbed two crucial offensive boards in the final three minutes before his jumper off the glass gave San Sebastian the 76-71 lead.

But Perpetual kept on chipping the lead away as Shawn Orgo cut the lead down to two, 76-74, in the final 30 seconds.

The Altas got one more crack after Ken Villapando missed his jumper, but Escobido was there to take the ball away before capitalizing on Orgo's clear path foul.

Escobido added 15 points, four boards, and three assists, as Romel Calahat grabbed 14 rebounds to go with his eight points and four assists.

Egan played his final collegiate game and ended with 15 points, four rebounds, and three assists as Perpetual ended the season with a 7-11 record.

The Scores:

SAN SEBASTIAN 78 -- Altamirano 17, Escobido 15, Calahat 8, Desoyo 7, Villapando 6, Una 6, Aguilar 6, Cosari 5, Are 4, Paglinawan 2, Suico 2, Sumoda 0, Concha 0.

PERPETUAL 74 -- Egan 15, Ferreras 12, Razon 9, Abis 8, Orgo 8, Nunez 7, Movida 6, Roque 3, Barcuma 2, Martel 2, Nitura 2, Flores 0, Pagaran 0, Boral 0, Cuevas 0.

Quarters: 19-18, 46-35, 57-58, 78-74.